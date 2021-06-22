Here is today’s financial update from The Economic Voice for the 22nd june 2021.

The FTSE 100 stands at 7062.69 and rising.

And the FTSE 250 now stands at 22,457.08, also rising.

Gold will cost you £1,284 an ounce, silver £18.63 and platinum £786.

Cable is $1.39, and one pound sterling will buy you €1.17.

And here are some events and reports you might want to look at today:

The minutes from the Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting.

Chair of the US Fed, Jerome Powell, to testify to congressional panel.

ONS to publish UK Public Sector Finances for May.

