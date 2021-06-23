Here is today’s financial update from the Economic Voice for the 23rd June 2021.

The FTSE 100 stands at 7090.01 and rising.

And the FTSE 250 now stands at 22,679.64, also rising.

Gold will cost you £1,282 an ounce, silver £18.66, and platinum £785 pounds.

Cable is $1.39, and one pound sterling will buy you €1.17.

And here are some events and reports you might want to look at today:

Various Market PMI preliminary data due out today.

Canadian retail sales.

Speech this evening by the ECB president, Christine Lagarde.

Japanese cabinet office Leading Economic Index.

Comment Here!

comments