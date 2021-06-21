Financial update from The Economic Voice for Monday 21 June 2021.

The FTSE 100 – 7,017.47 and continues to slide.

The FTSE 250 – 22,324 point one nine, down nearly one per cent.

Gold – £1,285 per oz, silver £18.79 and platinum £754.

Cable is at USD1.38 and GBP/EUR is 1.16.

And some events and reports you might want to look at today:

The Office for national Statistics will be issuing small area house price statistics for England and Wales.

Australia month on month retail sales.

The Brazil Central Bank Focus market Readout.

The Chicago Fed national activity monitor.

ECB President, Christine Lagarde, speech.

Russia unemployment rate statistics for May.

And New York Fed Ted Williams' Speech.

