Here is today’s financial update from the Economic Voice for the 24th June 2021.

The FTSE 100 stands at 7,086 and rising.

And the FTSE 250 now stands at 22,689, also rising.

Gold will cost you £1,274 an ounce, silver £18.57, and platinum £784.

Cable is $1.40, and one pound sterling will buy you €1.17.

And here are some events and reports you might want to look at today:

Speech by the Bank of Japan’s Governor Kuroda.

Bank of England interest rate decision with policy summary and minutes.

US durable goods orders for May.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft for May.

US annualised GDP.

US Bank stress test information.

US initial jobless claims.

US personal consumption data.

New Zealand Trade balance data for May.

EU Economic bulletin.

