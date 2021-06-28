Here is today’s financial update from the Economic Voice for Monday 28th June 2021.

The FTSE 100 opens the week at 7,118, down on the close last week.

And the footsie two fifty now stands at 22,603, also down on last week’s close.

Gold will cost you £1,282 an ounce, silver £18.82, and platinum £801.

Cable is $1.39, and one pound sterling will buy you €1.17.

And there are three speeches you might want to take a look at today:

The First by Fabio Banetta of the ECB.

The second by the president of the New York Fed, John C Williams.

And the third by Randall Quarles of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

