Here is today’s financial update from the Economic Voice for Tuesday 29th June 2021.

The FTSE 100 stands at 7,098.

And the FTSE 250 now stands at 22,637.

Gold will cost you £1,281 an ounce, silver £18.79, and platinum £790.

Cable is $1.39, and one pound sterling will buy you €1.16.

And here are some reports you might want to take a look at today:

The Nationwide building society UK house price index.

EU Harmonised index of consumer prices.

Speech by ECB President Lagarde later today.

The EU Business Climate indicator and EU Consumer confidence.

